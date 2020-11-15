Week 10 early inactives: Alshon Jeffery makes his 2020 debut

Getty Images

Every week we bring you all the inactives from the 1 p.m. ET games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information.

It’s an abbreviated set of early kickoffs on Sunday because CBS will be broadcasting the final round of The Masters before flipping to football in the afternoon. One of those early games will be in New Jersey as the Eagles visit the Giants and wide receiver Alshon Jeffery will be in Philly’s lineup for the first time this season. He’ll try to help the 3-4-1 team stay well ahead of the 2-7 Giants.

Check back to see the full list as it becomes available 90 minutes ahead of kickoff.

Eagles at Giants

Eagles: CB Craig James, QB Nate Sudfeld, WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, RB Jason Huntley, OL Brett Toth, WR Quez Watkins

Giants: WR Dante Pettis, LB T.J. Brunson, OL Kyle Murphy, OL Jackson Barton, DL R.J. McIntosh

Washington Football Team at Lions

WFT: QB Kyle Allen, WR Robert Foster, LB Jared Norris, LB Thomas Davis, T Geron Christian, WR Dontrelle Inman

Lions: WR Kenny Golladay, WR Jamal Agnew, LB Jarrad Davis, OL Halapoulivaati Vaitai, DL Nick Williams, OL Logan Stenberg, QB David Blough

Texans at Browns

Texans: WR Keke Coutee, WR Isaiah Coulter, QB Josh McCown, OL Senio Kelemete, DL Charles Omenihu, CB Cornell Armstrong

Browns: WR Taywan Taylor, RB Dontrell Hilliard, CB Robert Jackson, S Jovante Moffatt, LB Jacob Phillips, DE Joe Jackson

Jaguars at Packers

Jaguars: QB Gardner Minshew, WR Laviska Shenault, RB Devine Ozigbo, CB Luq Barcoo, LB Dakota Allen, DT Doug Costin, C Brandon Linder

Packers: QB Jordan Love, CB Kevin King, CB Jaire Alexander, S Will Redmond, LB Jonathan Garvin, WR Darrius Shepherd, DL Billy Winn

Buccaneers at Panthers

Buccaneers: DL Khalil Davis, QB Ryan Griffin, G Ali Marpet, RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn

Panthers: QB Will Grier, RB Christian McCaffrey, T Russell Okung, OL Michael Schofield, DT Bruce Hector, CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver, DB Sean Chandler