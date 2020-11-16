Andrew Whitworth tore MCL, damaged PCL on Sunday

Getty Images

Rams left tackle Andrew Whitworth avoided a torn ACL, but he is still set for a stay on injured reserve.

Whitworth hurt his left knee in the first half of Sunday’s 23-16 win over the Seahawks when Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright slammed into it during a passing play. Whitworth had to be carted off and he was ruled out a short time later.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports Whitworth tore his MCL and damaged his PCL. That will leave Whitworth, who played every snap of the season before his injury, out of action for a while.

“Yeah, obviously tough. You hope for the best,” quarterback Jared Goff said. “Obviously, think we’re going to find out, you know, hopefully in the next day or so, but yeah it’s tough. With everything that he’s put on the line for all of us, you never want to see that happen again. Hope for the best, but he’s a hell of a guy.”

Joe Noteboom took over for Whitworth on Sunday and will likely be in the spot when the Rams visit the Buccaneers on Monday night in Week 11.