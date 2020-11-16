Andy Dalton returns to practice for Cowboys

Getty Images

Quarterback Andy Dalton is on track to return to the Cowboys lineup for next Sunday’s game against the Vikings.

Dalton took part in the team’s practice session on Monday and head coach Mike McCarthy said he was a full participant. It was his first time on the field since suffering a concussion on a hit by Washington linebacker Jon Bostic in Week 7. Dalton missed two games and the Cowboys lost both with Ben DiNucci and Garrett Gilbert getting starts in Dalton’s placce.

While Dalton was out with the concussion, he also landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. His return to practice indicates he’s been cleared on that front as well.

The Washington game was Dalton’s second start after taking over for the injured Dak Prescott. The Cowboys lost each of those games as well, so they will bring a four-game losing streak with them to Minnesota.