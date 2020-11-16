Andy Reid: Raiders victory lap not our style

Getty Images

The Raiders beat the Chiefs for the first time since 2017 when the two teams met at Arrowhead Stadium earlier this year and the way they celebrated that win appears to have rubbed Chiefs head coach Andy Reid the wrong way.

After the Week Five win, the Raiders asked to take their team buses on a victory lap around the stadium. On Monday, Reid referenced that lap and suggested the Chiefs won’t be doing the same thing if they get a win in Las Vegas in Week 11.

“They won the game so they can do anything they want to do,” Reid said, via Adam Teicher of ESPN.com. “That’s not our style.”

The subject came up again when Reid was asked if it is more difficult to play a team a second time in the same season. He said he didn’t, but that the Raiders might or else “they wouldn’t have driven the bus around the stadium.”

A bye week provided the Chiefs with ample rest heading into this game and it seems the bus trip might add something on the motivational side.