Bears activate Cody Whitehair from COVID-19 list

The Bears will have center Cody Whitehair back for Monday night’s game against the Vikings.

Whitehair was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday afternoon. He was placed on the list on November 6 and missed last Sunday’s loss to the Titans. He also missed their Week 8 loss to the Rams with a calf injury.

Sam Mustipher started against the Rams, but suffered a knee injury that kept him out last week. Alex Bars moved over from guard to fill the spot.

The Bears also confirmed that they have promoted running back Lamar Miller from the practice squad for the game. David Montgomery is out with a concussion, so Miller will join Ryan Nall, Cordarrelle Patterson, and Artavis Pierce in the backfield.

Defensive tackle Daniel McCullers was signed off the practice squad while offensive lineman Eric Kush joined Miller as a temporary addition to the active roster. Quarterback Tyler Bray is up as a COVID replacement and will back up Nick Foles with Mitchell Trubisky dealing with a shoulder injury.