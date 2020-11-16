Ben Roethlisberger: I tried to get next week off too

Getty Images

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger didn’t practice at all last week due to COVID-19 protocols, but it didn’t cause him any problems on the field on Sunday.

Roethlisberger was 27-of-46 for 333 yards and four touchdowns in a 36-10 rout of the Bengals that moved the Steelers to 9-0 on the season.

Roethlisberger said he threw about 50 passes on Friday, but otherwise rested and it’s clear the approach worked for him. The yards and touchdowns were both highs for the 2020 season, which led Roethlisberger to make a quip about keeping the same practice schedule in place for the coming week.

“Really just felt nice and rested coming into today,” Roethlisberger said, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com. “I tried to talk coach into seeing if I could take next week off, too.”

It seems unlikely the Steelers will give him the week off ahead of next Sunday’s game against the Jaguars, although the first 10 weeks of the season suggest that they could and still find a way to beat Jacksonville.