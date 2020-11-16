Browns announce a player has tested positive for COVID-19

Getty Images

Another Browns player has tested positive for COVID-19.

The team shut their facility last Friday morning after offensive lineman Chris Hubbard tested positive and the team announced on Monday that another player tested positive. It is unknown if the player took part in Sunday’s win over the Texans or not.

The Browns facility is closed as contact tracing goes on and any player found to be a high-risk close contact of the infected player will have to stay away from the team until five days past the last contact.

No players fell into that category after Hubbard’s positive test and the team was able to practice last Friday afternoon. Hubbard is the only player currently on their COVID reserve list.