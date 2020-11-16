Browns put Andy Janovich on COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Browns announced on Monday morning that a player tested positive for COVID-19 and we learned on Monday afternoon that the player took part in Sunday’s win over the Texans.

The team announced that fullback Andy Janovich has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The team did not announce the reason for the move, but the timing connects the dots.

Janovich played 15 offensive snaps and 11 special teams snaps in Sunday’s 10-7 victory. The NFL has not reported any cases of COVID-19 spreading between players during games.

No other players were placed on the reserve list, which suggests that no other players have been found to be high-risk close contacts of Janovich.

Janovich joins offensive lineman Chris Hubbard on the reserve list. He will not be able to play against the Eagles in Week 11.