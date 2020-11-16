Cam Newton says Julian Edelman is getting better

Getty Images

The Patriots have won their last two games and their signs of offensive life could get a boost from the return of wide receiver Julian Edelman.

Edelman has missed the last three games after having knee surgery and is eligible to come off of injured reserve as soon as this week. During an appearance on WEEI Monday, quarterback Cam Newton offered no hints about when Edelman might be back but said that Edelman’s condition has been improving.

“I can confirm he’s getting better,” Newton said. “He’s doing well. For him to be everything that he is — and I know he may be listening or he may be having his people listen — he’s good, man. Just to see him in good spirits and knowing that we’re doing our job as a team so when he comes back, it’s evident that he’ll have help at that position.”

Newton said the hope for Edelman is that he’ll be “able to cut it loose” without the limitations he was playing with due to the knee injury earlier this year. We’ll see if this week brings any further clues about when that might happen.