Chase Young calls late roughing penalty a “rookie mistake”

The Washington Football Team drafted defensive end Chase Young second overall with the hope that he’ll make impactful plays that swing close games their way.

Young made an impactful play late in Sunday’s game, but it worked against the Football Team. Young was flagged for roughing Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford with 12 seconds left in the game. That moved the ball to midfield and the Lions were in position for a 59-yard field goal after a short completion to Marvin Jones.

Matt Prater made the kick and Detroit won the game 30-27. After the game, head coach Ron Rivera said Young “hit him too hard, I guess” and lamented what he believed was inconsistent refereeing. Young called the penalty a “close call” and that he “can’t be too down on myself” because things like that can happen when you’re playing hard.

“I was going hard. it was a split decision, to go or stop, and I just went. Rookie mistake,” Young said, via Ethan Cadeaux of NBCSportsWashington.com. “It happens. Rookie mistake. Have to go back to the drawing boards and make corrections. We blew an opportunity.”

Young was credited with two tackles in the game and will try for a better outcome in next week’s meeting with first overall pick Joe Burrow.