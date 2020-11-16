Chiefs announce new contracts with Andy Reid, Brett Veach

Getty Images

It’s time for another champagne run in Kansas City.

The Chiefs have announced new contracts for coach Andy Reid and G.M. Brett Veach.

In late August, the deals reportedly were closed to being finalized. Obviously, they now are.

The announcement from the team doesn’t specify the duration. Prior reporting pegged the deals as running through 2025.

Reid became coach of the Chiefs in 2013. Veach joined the team at the same time, and he became the G.M. after the 2017 draft.

Veach became the team’s in-house champion for quarterback Patrick Mahomes, prior to the 2017 draft. Veach sold Reid on the idea of Mahomes pushing the franchise over the top, Reid agreed, and the fact that it worked should keep both Veach and Reid employed by the Chiefs for as long as they want to be.