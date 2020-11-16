Christian McCaffrey likely to miss multiple weeks

Getty Images

Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey‘s injury-plagued season isn’t getting any better.

McCaffrey is expected to miss Sunday’s game against the Lions and the Panthers are preparing for him to miss multiple weeks, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

It’s been a rough season for McCaffrey, who has played in just three games and suffered injuries in two of them. An ankle injury forced him to go on injured reserve after Week Two, and when he returned in Week Nine, he suffered the shoulder injury.

Panthers backup running back Mike Davis will continue to get most of the workload in McCaffrey’s absence. With Teddy Bridgewater‘s status against the Lions also uncertain, the Panthers will want a run-heavy offense, and Davis is likely to get plenty of carries.