Colts will bring Kemoko Turay off PUP list this week

The Colts pass rush will be getting some more help this week.

Colts head coach Frank Reich said at his Monday press conference that the team will activate edge defender Kemoko Turay from the physically unable to perform list this week. Turay fractured and dislocated his ankle last October and has been working his way back since having surgery to repair the injury.

Turay has 5.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and 18 quarterback hits in 18 career games with the team.

“What we’ve seen out of him in practice is the same guy,” Reich said, via Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star. “Same guy with the speed and bend coming off the edge, a disruptive player with a lot of explosiveness.”

Reich added it “would be natural” to bring Turay along on a pitch count and it’s likely that would mean playing in passing situations only for the near future.