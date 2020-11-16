Cordarrelle Patterson ties NFL record with eighth career kick return touchdown

Getty Images

The Bears had six points and 117 yards of offense in the first half. They have seven points and a 104-yard kickoff return only 14 seconds gone in the second half.

The Bears have their first lead, 13-7.

Cordarrelle Patterson caught the ball 4 yards deep in the end zone and went coast to coast. Kicker Dan Bailey had the only real shot at him, and Patterson juked him near midfield.

Patterson threw up the deuces before he reached the end zone.

It was his eighth career kickoff return for a touchdown, tying him with Josh Cribbs and Leon Washington for the all-time NFL lead.