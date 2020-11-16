DeAndre Hopkins: They were in position, it was just a better catch

Getty Images

The most stunning finish of Week 10’s Sunday games came in Arizona.

Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins came down with Kyler Murray‘s Hail Mary heave as time expired to give his squad a 32-30 win over the Bills. Murray had to weave through traffic just to get the ball off and then Hopkins had to fight through a thicket of defenders in order to come up with the ball.

“It was on three people,” Hopkins said, via the team’s website. “They were in position. It was just a better catch by I.”

Hopkins called the catch the best of his career and, given the moment, it’s hard to imagine there being much competition for that spot.