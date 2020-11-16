Dolphins sign Zach Sieler to contract extension through 2023

Getty Images

The Dolphins announced they have signed defensive tackle Zach Sieler to a contract extension through the 2023 season.

The Dolphins claimed Sieler off waivers from the Ravens on Dec. 5. He played three games with one start for Miami last season.

In 2020, Sieler has appeared in nine games with three starts. He has 26 tackles, 1.5 sacks and eight quarterback hits.

The Ravens selected Sieler in the seventh round in 2018, and he played six games over two seasons with Baltimore.

In his career, Sieler, has played 18 games with four starts and has 38 tackles and 2.5 sacks.