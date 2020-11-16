Dolphins waive Jordan Howard

Getty Images

Running back Jordan Howard began his NFL career in Chicago with back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons. Four years after a solid rookie season, he’s hitting the waiver wire.

The Dolphins have released Howard. He’ll pass through waivers, since the move comes after the trade deadline.

Howard signed in the offseason a two-year, $9.75 million contract with the Dolphins, including $4.75 million guaranteed.

After three seasons in Chicago, the Bears traded Howard to the Eagles in 2019, for a sixth-round draft pick. The Eagles didn’t re-sign Howard.

Howard had 28 carries for 33 yards this season in Miami. On Sunday against the Chargers, he was inactive.

With a salary of $1.75 million in 2020, he has $720,000 remaining to be paid. It’s highly unlikely that anyone will claim that contract on waivers, given his overall performance this season.