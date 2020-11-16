Drew Lock could miss practice time, game with sore ribs

Getty Images

After Sunday’s game, Broncos head coach Vic Fangio said that the team is committed to quarterback Drew Lock and that there has been no consideration to making a change in the starting lineup.

Fangio didn’t add the caveat that Lock will have to be healthy for that to be the case and there’s a possibility the Broncos will have to turn elsewhere this week.

Lock is dealing with sore ribs after Sunday’s loss to the Raiders and Fangio said Monday that he’s questionable to practice on Wednesday as a result. Fangio also said that missing Sunday’s game against the Dolphins is possible.

“There’s a chance of that, with his injury the way it is,” Fangio said, via Andrew Mason of DNVR Sports. “It’s an injury that is day-to-day where a lot of improvements can be made, and we’ll see how he does with it.”

Brett Rypien and Jeff Driskel are on the depth chart behind Lock and each one started a game when Lock was out earlier this season.