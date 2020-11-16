Eagles designate Zach Ertz to return from injured reserve

Getty Images

The Eagles have designated tight end Zach Ertz to return from injured reserve, opening a 21-day practice window. The team can activate him to the 53-player roster at any point in the next three weeks.

Ertz hasn’t played since Week 6 when he injured his ankle. The Eagles placed Ertz on injured reserve Oct. 22.

He has only 24 receptions on 45 targets for 178 yards and one touchdown, while averaging a career-low 7.4 yards per catch.

The Eagles placed cornerback Craig James on injured reserve with a shoulder injury that kept him out Sunday. He previously missed time with a hamstring injury.