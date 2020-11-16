Jalen Ramsey: I knew I was going to hold down what I had to hold down

USA TODAY Sports

Before Sunday’s game against the Seahawks, Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey said that he expected to match up against all of Seattle’s receivers over the course of four quarters.

Ramsey said that in response to a question about shadowing DK Metcalf and it turned out that he did spend most of the day pinned to the Seahawks star. Ramsey covered Metcalf on 30 of 42 routes during a game that saw Metcalf go without a catch or a target in the first half.

Four passes would go his way in the second half and Metcalf caught two of them for 28 yards.

“I think he’s an undeniable talent,” Ramsey said on NFL Network, via Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times. “I told him after the game that I look forward to these matchups for years and years to come. . . . But I didn’t want to just make it about us. I knew I was going to hold down what I had to hold down, but honestly, look at the other guys in the secondary. They held it down, as well.”

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said the team had “every intention” of getting the ball to Metcalf more often, but, like most of his team’s plans for Sunday, they didn’t come to fruition.