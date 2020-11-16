Jameis Winston was “very comfortable” taking over for Drew Brees

Getty Images

Quarterback Jameis Winston made his first appearance for the Saints in Week 10 when he relieved Drew Brees late in a blowout of the Buccaneers, but Week 11 marked his first chance to play for the team with a game hanging in the balance.

Winston came on at the start of the second half due to injured ribs that made it impossible for Brees to continue playing. The Saints punted twice in the third quarter, but Winston led a 12-play scoring drive early in the fourth and the Saints cashed in on a short field after a muffed punt to finish off a 27-13 win over the 49ers.

Winston was 6-of-10 for 63 yards, didn’t turn the ball over, and said after the game that he felt at ease running the offense.

“I was very comfortable,” Winston said, via Amie Just of NOLA.com. “I was excited that I had a marvelous opportunity. I knew that my main job was to go and do what Drew would do — protect the football and try to lead us down there and score.”

Brees is having tests that will help determine whether Winston’s run in the offense will extend to next week’s game against the Falcons.