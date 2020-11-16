Joe Judge: NFC East standings are irrelevant

USA TODAY Sports

The Giants beat the Eagles 27-17 on Sunday to improve to 3-7 as they head into their bye week.

That’s not normally a record that has teams in playoff contention, but the 2020 NFC East race is hardly a normal one. The Eagles are in first place at 3-5-1 and neither Washington nor Dallas have three wins on the season, so the Giants are positioned to make a run at winning the division.

It’s not something that head coach Joe Judge will be emphasizing when he speaks with the team in the coming days.

“I have not, and I’ll tell everyone right now, it’s irrelevant,” Judge said in his postgame press conference. “The only thing that matters is we keep improving as a team and go 1-0 every week. The overall standings, we’re not going to look at those, we’re not going to focus on those; that’s not an emphasis in our organization. We’ve got to keep improving as a team to give ourselves a chance to be the best program we can be.”

The Giants have been solid on defense for most of the season, but a mistake-prone offense routinely sandbagged their chances of winning in the first half. They’ve avoided turnovers the last two weeks while running for 317 yards in a pair of wins, which makes for a pretty good blueprint to follow once they get back on the field in Week 12.