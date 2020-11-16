Kevin Stefanski unhappy with Jarvis Landry, Mack Wilson for personal fouls

Getty Images

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski is unhappy with a couple of his team leaders for penalties that he wouldn’t expect from them.

Browns receiver Jarvis Landry caught an 18-yard pass in the second quarter but then gave up most of those yards by getting flagged for taunting after the play. Browns linebacker Mack Wilson handed the Texans 15 yards for unnecessary roughness, and the Texans scored a touchdown on the next play. Stefanski said those penalties were unacceptable.

“Those personal foul penalties, the 15-yarders that happen a lot of the time after the play, we can’t have that,” Stefanski said. “Both those guys know that. That’s undisciplined that I don’t expect from those two players in particular. I know they’d like to have those plays back. With Mack’s, I know there’s a physicality that you’d like to play with, but you’ve got to play within the rules.”

The 6-3 Browns are fighting for their first playoff berth since 2002, and Stefanski wants to see smarter play down the stretch.