Kyler Murray on pace to break Cam Newton’s QB rushing touchdown record

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray scored two more rushing touchdowns on Sunday, giving him 10 for the season. He’s on pace to score more rushing touchdowns than any quarterback has ever scored in a season.

With 10 touchdowns through nine games, Murray is on pace to end this season with 18. The all-time NFL record is 14, set by Cam Newton in 2011.

Newton himself also has a chance at breaking his own record this season. Newton has run for nine touchdowns this season, putting him on pace to finish the season with 17. (Newton missed one game this season, so he’s actually reaching the end zone slightly more often than Murray on a per-game basis.)

With 67 career rushing touchdowns, Newton is by far the most prolific touchdown-scoring quarterback in NFL history. But Murray, with 14 rushing touchdowns in his first 25 career games, may be next.