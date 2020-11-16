Lamar Jackson: We’re ticked off

Getty Images

When Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson said last week that opposing defenses were calling out the team’s offensive plays, he said the team’s offensive struggles were “all right” because the team was still winning.

The winning did not continue on a wet Sunday night in New England. The 23-17 loss to the Patriots marked the first time that the Ravens were held to under 20 points since Jackson took over as their starting quarterback and Jackson shared his frustration with the outing after the game.

“We’re ticked off. Don’t nobody like losing,” Jackson said at his postgame press conference. “I know none of you guys like losing. Especially we got a lot of talent on our team. Just got to regroup. Tuesday go watch film on our opponents, Tennessee, and go from there.”

Jackson said offensive coordinator Greg Roman did “a great job” calling plays and that it was on the players to do a better job of finishing on the field. With the Titans and Steelers on deck, they’ll need to turn that around quickly to remain in playoff position in the AFC.