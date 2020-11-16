Lions won’t have fans present for Thanksgiving

USA TODAY Sports

As the pandemic reaches unprecedented levels, some sports teams are somehow welcoming more fans for games. The Lions will be going in the other direction.

Via Chris Thomas of the Detroit Free Press, an emergency order issued Sunday by Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer prevents the Lions from having fans present on Thanksgiving, when the Lions host the Texans.

“No attendance will mean no attendance,” Michigan Department of Health & Human Services director Robert Gordon said Sunday at a press conference.

The Lions had been permitted to have 500 family members and friends attend the last two home games, including Sunday’s 30-27 win over Washington.

The pandemic, if you haven’t noticed, has spiked dramatically in recent days, with record infections, hospitalizations, and deaths on a daily basis. All indications are that it will continues to get worse through the end of the year and into 2021.