Monday Night Football: Allen Robinson is active

The Bears will have receiver Allen Robinson for Monday Night Football. He is active.

Robinson, who leads the Bears with 57 receptions for 712 yards and three touchdowns this season, was limited in practice all week with a knee issue.

Tight end Cole Kmet (groin) and center Cody Whitehair (COVID-19/calf) also are dressed tonight.

The Bears’ inactives are quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (left shoulder), defensive back Sherrick McManis (hand), running back David Montgomery (concussion), center Sam Mustipher (knee), nose tackle John Jenkins (ankle), outside linebacker Trevis Gipson and defensive lineman Anthony Rush.

The Vikings’ inactives are cornerback Cameron Dantzler (concussion), tight end Irv Smith (groin), receiver Tajae Sharpe, defensive tackle James Lynch, defensive end Jordan Brailford and linebacker Ryan Connelly.