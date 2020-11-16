Monday Night Football: Nick Foles carted off late as Vikings earn 19-13 win over Bears

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on November 16, 2020, 11:20 PM EST
Getty Images

Chicago Bears quarterback Nick Foles was carted off the field in the final minute of Monday night’s 19-13 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Foles was thrown to the ground by Ifeadi Odenigbo on the first play of the Bears’ final possession as they tried to mount a final scoring drive. He remained on the turf and left the field on the back of a cart as Tyler Bray replaced him for the final 40 seconds of the game.

Foles had completed 15 of 26 passes for 106 yards and an interception for the Bears before leaving the game.

Adam Thielen caught a pair of touchdowns and Justin Jefferson had 107 yards as the Vikings picked up the 19-13 victory to hand the Bears a fourth straight loss.

Kirk Cousins completed 25 of 36 passes for 292 yards with the two touchdowns to Thielen and an interception to pick up his first victory in 10 career starts on Monday night.

Meanwhile, the Bears may have changed who is calling plays on offense but the unit’s ineptitude remains. The Bears managed just 149 yards of total offense and managed just six points of their own with Bill Lazor now calling plays instead of head coach Matt Nagy. They had six possessions in total in the second half. Those drives led to just 32 yards with four three-and-outs and just two first downs.

After the teams traded turnovers on each of their opening possessions, Cousins and Thielen connected on a 17-yard touchdown to give Minnesota the 7-0 lead.

The Bears responded with their only substantial drive of the game, marching 70 yards before having to settle for a 23-yard field goal from Cairo Santos. Khalil Mack intercepted Cousins to set up a short field and another Santos field goal to pull the Bears within a point at 7-6.

Poor special teams play from the Vikings helped keep the Bears in the game. After having two punts blocked last week, the Vikings allowed Cordarelle Patterson to return a kickoff for a 104-yard touchdown to open the second half as Chicago grabbed a 13-7 lead. It was Patterson’s eighth career kickoff return touchdown, which ties him with Joshua Cribbs and Leon Washington for the most ever.

Dan Bailey converted field goals from 37 and 43 yards for the Vikings to even the game at 13-13 late in the third quarter.

Cousins and Thielen then connected again on a 6-yard touchdown as Minnesota regained the lead. However, a poor snap from Austin Cutting on the extra point resulted in a failed impromptu two-point conversion attempt and kept the lead at just six points, 19-13.

But the Bears Offense couldn’t do anything to capitalize on the mistake. They failed to convert on fourth down and then Foles was knocked out of the game on the final possession for Chicago.

30 responses to “Monday Night Football: Nick Foles carted off late as Vikings earn 19-13 win over Bears

  2. I feel bad for the team who has to play Minnesota in January. They’ve gotten even better since that beat down they gave us a few weeks ago.

  6. Congratulations on a big win for the Minnesota Vikings.
    And not a minute too soon as we were damn close to relegating your franchise to the NFC East.

    Anyway, outstanding job clawing your way back into a head to head tie with the Lions for possession of the dark, dank, absolute scum-sucking bottom of the NFC North.
    And for giving Green Bay a nice comfortable 2.5 game lead on top. Feels great!
    Win/Win for both our teams. 😉

  7. This Monday Name should be named ‘The battle of the inept’. Those two offenses were depressing. This being said, let’s hope Foles is ok.

  8. Play calling was not better.
    Pass protection was not better.
    And i love the man but Foles was not better.
    I hope his injury is not serious.
    Back injury are the worst when you start aging. You can carry it for a long time.

  9. Just think, the Vikings could be 6-3 right now if they didn’t full on choke against the Titans and Seahawks. We’ll see how the remaining 7 games go if they can make up for it. Crazy things happen every season that you don’t ever predict

  10. I hope Foles is OK, but that Bears offense is the most anemic thing I’ve ever seen.

    It’s also bizarre that the Bears have played exactly this same way – great D, great special teams, terrible offense – through multiple coaches and rosters. It’s like it’s in the uniforms or something.

  11. The Bears are now holding the 4 necessary aces for a #1 pick in the draft. It’s just that the JETS are even worse.

    1. Lousy and tight owners.
    2. GM from Mars.
    3. Coaches who seem totally lost.
    4. Bad QBs and no other really good offensive players

    Two 2nd half 1st downs. A clue that poor play calling isn’t the only issue. Trestman and Cutler seem like All Stars in comparison. At least the bye gives the team the chance to properly fumigate Soldier’s Field.

  12. jason6271 says:
    November 16, 2020 at 11:24 pm
    Doug Pederson won 5 playoff games with Nick Foles that’s how great of a coach he is
    ______________________________

    Oh that is absolutely hilarious right there

  15. The Bears D is still awesome when Hicks is healthy, but geez that offense. . . . Also surprised that Cousins didn’t look like a spaz. Not sure if the win or Zim’s sideline histrionics were more entertaining.

  17. Ryan Wiuff says:
    November 16, 2020 at 11:29 pm
    “Just think, the Vikings could be 6-3 right now if they didn’t full on choke against the Titans and Seahawks. We’ll see how the remaining 7 games go if they can make up for it. Crazy things happen every season that you don’t ever predict.”
    __________________________
    They have a shot. Next 3 games are against Dallas, Carolina and Jacksonville.

  18. Today the federal minimum wage is set at $7.25 per hour. The law requires non-exempt employees to receive no less than that amount for each hour worked. Foles check this week should be $21.75 and that is giving him a wink for the time the Bears defense was on the field.

  19. That offensive line IS OFFENSIVE. Everybody knew they were bringing pressure every 3rd down and they still couldn’t stop it. The line fell for stunts every single time.

  20. The Bears best player Patterson on offense. The Bears #1 Problem like the Eagles Playcallers who do not run the ball enough, the Bears OLine can’t run block
    They run the ball the least in the league and are lucky to be 5-5. New playcaller same Pathetic offense. 17 run plays. They lucked out in that Bucs game.
    Here are important numbers the more balanced, Run Balanced to Run Heavy teams
    are 112-32-1 with 2 pushes 77.2% win

    More Runs then passes 56-5 91.8% win
    Even playcalling to more runs then passes 61-5 92.4%

    Under 20 Rush attempts 8-30-1 20.5% win and with some of the miracle
    wins this season it should be a lot lower.

  21. How much longer can ownership let Pace and the “offensive guru” Nagy put up 6 points of offense week after week?

  22. Remember when everyone said the Raiders got fleeced out of Mack and Cooper?

    Hows that looking now?

  23. I cant watch the Bears anymore. How is their offense so bad. 14 yards in the second half. Come on. When they update the stats, the Bears are going to have the 2nd worst YPG and PPG in the league.

    Thats second to the Jets, who are doing the abhorrence for Lawrence.

  24. When you run the ball 17 times you don’t deserve to win. Not sure how many Bears games have featured Less then 20 Rush attempts. Eagles have 3 games when they have rushed less then 20 times. Nagy 66.3% pass Lazor 66% pass.
    and the play foles got injured that should have been Intentional Grounding or the old in the Grasp call. So many Bad Playcallers in the NFL many of them Head coaches, many of them are Ex Head coaches like Pat Shurmur who should have maxed out his OC/ HC jobs for life.
    in 2017 Lazor took over as OC sometime during the season for Ken Zampese who got fired.
    he was the OC for the Dolphins when Zac Taylor was the QB coach. But that was when Joe Philbin was the HC. all I know is Scott Turner for Washington is going to get Ron Rivera fired like his dad did in Carolina.

  25. Khalil can’t play all the positions, can he? They have enough away to get him.
    Great YTD stats for him 6.5 sacks & 1st interception sin 2018, though.

  27. kenmasters34 says:
    November 16, 2020 at 11:43 pm
    I cant watch the Bears anymore. How is their offense so bad. 14 yards in the second half. Come on. When they update the stats, the Bears are going to have the 2nd worst YPG and PPG in the league.

    Thats second to the Jets, who are doing the abhorrence for Lawrence.

    _______

    You sir have won the internet, ahahahahahah. Abhorrence for Lawrence! I can’t even xD

  30. Vikings Fan says:
    The Vikings didn’t beat the Bears, the refs did.
    ——————————————
    Well said.

