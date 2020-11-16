Panthers “hopeful” Teddy Bridgewater can practice Wednesday

USA TODAY Sports

Panthers coach Matt Rhule called quarterback Teddy Bridgewater‘s knee injury a sprain.

“He does not have a significant injury,” Rhule said Monday, via Steve Reed of The Associated Press.

Rhule said he is “hopeful” Bridgewater can practice Wednesday and play Sunday. The Panthers play the Lions.

PFT reported earlier Monday that Bridgewater sprained his MCL and was considered day to day.

That’s the best possible news for Bridgewater and the Panthers after he took a low hit on a sack by Buccaneers edge rusher Jason Pierre-Paul in the fourth quarter.

He played 43 of 48 plays, leaving with 5:02 remaining.

Bridgewater went 18-of-24 for 136 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

If Bridgewater can’t play, Rhule said Will Grier and P.J. Walker will compete in practice for the job.