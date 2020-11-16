Rams expect Andrew Whitworth to miss 6-8 weeks

Getty Images

If the Rams are in the playoffs, left tackle Andrew Whitworth should be there with them.

Whitworth, who was carted off the field Sunday with a knee injury, is likely to miss around 6-8 weeks, coach Sean McVay said today. Joe Noteboom will start at left tackle in place of Whitworth.

If Whitworth misses six weeks, he’d be back for the last game of the regular season. At eight weeks, he’d be back for the divisional round of the playoffs.

Either way, McVay said the Rams were relieved by the news, as yesterday everyone feared Whitworth had suffered a season-ending torn ACL. Instead he suffered a torn MCL and damaged PCL, but the ACL is intact.

The Rams also confirmed that safety Taylor Rapp (knee) and kicker Kai Forbath (ankle) will go on injured reserve.