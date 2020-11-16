Report: Arik Armstead going on COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The 49ers are reportedly kicking off their bye week by making a move with defensive lineman Arik Armstead.

NBC Sports Bay Area reports that Armstead is being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday. Whether the move is related to a positive test or exposure to someone who tested positive isn’t known.

If it is the former, the team will do contact tracing to determine any close contacts. Those players would isolate from the team, but wouldn’t be at risk of missing Week 12 unless they tested positive.

Armstead had three tackles in Sunday’s loss to the Saints. He has 25 tackles and 1.5 sacks on the season.