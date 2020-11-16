Report: Drew Brees has five fractured ribs, collapsed lung

Getty Images

Saints quarterback Drew Brees‘ injury is reportedly more serious than first believed.

Brees has five fractured ribs and a collapsed lung, Ed Werder of ESPN reports.

Brees actually broke three of the ribs a week ago against the Buccaneers, but that wasn’t diagnosed until he got X-rays for two more broken ribs yesterday against the 49ers.

It is unclear how much time Brees will miss, but it seems likely he’d need time to recuperate. Chargers Tyrod Taylor needed more than a month to be cleared to return from a punctured lung suffered this season, and Taylor’s injury took place when a team doctor accidentally pierced his lung with a painkilling injection, an injury that did not also include broken ribs.

With Brees out, the Saints will turn to Jameis Winston or Taysom Hill (or possibly both).