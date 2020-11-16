Report: Drew Brees suffered a “rib contusion”

Getty Images

The mystery regarding the health of Saints quarterback Drew Brees is moving closer to a resolution. Unless it isn’t.

Brees had a shoulder injury entering Sunday’s game against the 49ers. On Sunday, the team said he suffered a “ribs injury.” Brees himself called it an “accumulative thing.”

NFL Media reports Brees suffered a “rib [not ribs] contusion,” and that he’ll have an MRI to determine cartilage damage on Monday. Per the report, the team is bracing for Brees “to miss some time to fully heal.”

It could be that, like Peyton Manning in 2015, Brees has so many different issues that the best way to proceed entails Brees not playing at all.

Regardless, it currently seems that, for the second straight year, Brees will miss one or more games due to injury.