Report: Lions don’t think Matthew Stafford will miss time due to thumb injury

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford hurt his thumb early in Sunday’s game against Washington, but didn’t come out of the contest and it doesn’t look like he’ll miss time in the future.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that X-rays on the thumb were negative. There will be more tests on Monday and Stafford may be limited in practice this week, but the team is optimistic that he will not miss any game action. They play the Panthers next week.

“I’ve got to go get it looked at,” Stafford said immediately after the game, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “I don’t know what happened. It was on a play where I got sacked, they had a personal foul, so the next time I gripped the ball to throw it, it didn’t feel so hot.”

Stafford finished the day 24-of-33 for 276 yards and three touchdowns. The Lions blew a big lead in the second half of Sunday’s game, but won 30-27 when Matt Prater hit a 59-yard field goal at the end of the fourth quarter.