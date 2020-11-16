Saahdiq Charles will undergo season-ending knee surgery

Getty Images

Washington offensive lineman Saahdiq Charles‘ season is over.

Charles will undergo season-ending knee surgery Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports. The fourth-round draft choice dislocated his kneecap in his second NFL snap.

He was injured in Week 6 against Giants and had hoped to rehab his injury. Doctors, though, deemed surgery necessary, and Charles should return in time for minicamp this spring.

Charles played at LSU, appearing in 32 games with 28 starts. He started 26 games at left tackle and one at right tackle and one at right guard. Charles played a total of 2,102 offensive snaps the past three years for the Tigers.