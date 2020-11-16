Sam Darnold out again in Week 11

Getty Images

The Jets will not have quarterback Sam Darnold in the lineup when they return from their bye week.

Darnold will miss another game with a right shoulder injury. Jets head coach Adam Gase announced that Joe Flacco will start against the Chargers.

Darnold missed the team’s Week 9 loss to the Patriots after aggravating an injury in Week 8 against the Chiefs. Darnold was first injured in Week 4 against the Broncos and missed two games at that point in the season.

Gase didn’t say whether Darnold will be able to return after the Jets face the Chargers. Darnold said, via Brian Costello of the New York Post, he’s “very confident” that he will be back this season, but it will be Flacco leading the offense for the time being.