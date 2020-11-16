Sean McDermott: Game shouldn’t have come down to Hail Mary

Getty Images

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins made the biggest play of Sunday’s 32-30 win over the Bills when they hooked up for a 43-yard Hail Mary with two seconds left on the clock.

The score came after a Stefon Diggs touchdown put the Bills up with 34 seconds left in the game. That score ended a run of five straight Buffalo drives that ended without points. They punted three times and Josh Allen threw two interceptions over that stretch and Bills head coach Sean McDermott lamented those missed opportunities after the dramatic finish.

“They made the play, the special play they had to make to win the game and beat us,” McDermott said, via the team’s website. “But that game should not have come down to that play and, unfortunately, it did. So, we take our lumps, we live by it and we learn from it and it’s got to drive you harder, man. It’s got to drive us all harder to want it more.”

The Bills remain in first place in the AFC East, but the Dolphins are nipping at their heels after a fifth straight win and it should be an interesting stretch run for Buffalo once they return from their Week 11 bye.