Sean Payton won’t name quarterback until late in the week

Getty Images

The Saints have a decision to make about their starting quarterback for Week 11 and it won’t be coming quickly.

Saints head coach Sean Payton told reporters on Monday that he will not be making a call between Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill until late this week. The Saints host the Falcons next Sunday.

A report on Monday indicated Drew Brees has multiple broken ribs and a collapsed lung. Payton did not discuss the exact nature of the injury.

Brees left Sunday’s win over the 49ers at halftime and Winston took the first snap of the second half. He played 34 of their 45 offensive snaps in the second half. Hill played 27 snaps over the course of the entire game and ran eight times for 45 yards. Winston was 6-of-10 for 63 yards.