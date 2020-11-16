Teddy Bridgewater gets good news from MRI on knee

Getty Images

Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has avoided a serious knee injury.

Bridgewater’s MRI came back showing no structural damage, Chris Mortensen of ESPN reports.

Although Bridgewater is sore and his knee is swollen, the medical staff said the MRI results should be considered good news.

It is unclear whether Bridgewater will be able to play on Sunday against the Lions. After suffering the injury yesterday against the Buccaneers, Bridgewater was replaced by backup quarterback P.J. Walker, who struggled to do anything on offense.