Teddy Bridgewater is day-to-day with an MCL sprain

Getty Images

Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater indeed received good news from his Sunday night MRI.

Per a league source, Bridgewater’s injury is believed to be an MCL sprain. He’s day-to-day, which implies it’s the lowest level of injury to a rope-like ligament that will heal on its own with time, unless it’s completely torn in two.

Bridgewater has performed well this year, despite the team’s 3-7 record. If he can’t play, XFL phenom P.J. Walker would become the starter.

The Panthers currently are missing running back Christian McCaffrey, who suffered a high ankle sprain in Week Two and then, in his first game back seven weeks later, sustained a shoulder injury.

The Panthers visit the Lions on Sunday, before making a trip to Minnesota. Surely, Bridgewater will want to be on the field for what would be his first start against the team that drafted him in 2014.