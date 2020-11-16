Vic Fangio: We’re committed to Drew Lock, he has to fight through this

Getty Images

After the Broncos rallied to beat the Chargers in Week 8, offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur said that quarterback Drew Lock showed the team he could lead them to victory.

Lock has showed the team something else the last couple of weeks. He threw an interception while completing just over half his passes in a loss to the Falcons in Week 10 and then threw four picks in a dreadful outing against the Raiders on Sunday.

The second-year quarterback has now thrown 10 interceptions over his last five games and Sam Darnold is the only qualified quarterback in the league with a lower passer rating. None of that is giving head coach Vic Fangio second thoughts about continuing to roll with Lock as the team’s starter.

“We’re committed to Drew,” Fangio said, via Nick Kosmider of TheAthletic.com. “The more he can play, the better he’ll be. He’s got to fight through this like most young quarterbacks do at some point in their careers. We’re going to continue to play him.”

There’s not much reason for the Broncos to turn to Jeff Driskel or Brett Rypien because the team needs to know if Lock is going to improve as Fangio hopes he will. If signs of that don’t crop up, their commitment to him may expire in the offseason.