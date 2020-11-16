Vikings strike first on Adam Thielen touchdown

Getty Images

The Bears have managed to slow Dalvin Cook so far, but Kirk Cousins is having a night. In primetime.

Cousins is 7-for-7 for 66 yards and a touchdown.

He threw a 17-yard strike to Adam Thielen on third down for the first score of the game. Thielen was tightly covered by Buster Skrine, who even had Thielen’s right arm pinned. Thielen made the catch anyway, a one-handed grab with his left hand.

The Vikings lead 7-0 with 6:29 remaining in the first quarter.

The teams traded turnovers on the first two possessions. Tight end Kyle Rudolph fumbled at the end of a 12-yard gain to the Chicago 28. Danny Trevathan forced it, and Tashaun Gipson Sr. recovered.

But two plays later, Nick Foles‘ pass intended for Anthony Miller was intercepted by Harrison Smith, who returned it 8 yards to the Chicago 41. That set up the Vikings’ touchdown drive.