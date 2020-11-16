Washington places Kyle Allen on injured reserve

Getty Images

The Washington Football Team placed quarterback Kyle Allen on injured reserve Monday, eight days after his gruesome ankle injury.

He is not expected to play again this season.

Allen injured his ankle in the first quarter against the Giants in Week 9 when safety Jabrill Peppers leg whipped him. The NFL fined Peppers $11,031 for the play.

Allen underwent surgery Friday in Green Bay, NBCSportsWashington.com reports.

Alex Smith has returned to the starting job, with Dwayne Haskins as his backup. It remains to be seen what the future at the position holds for the team, with coach Ron Rivera not ruling out Smith to fill that role beyond this season.

Washington acquired Allen in a trade with the Panthers in March, giving up a fifth-round choice. In five games, Allen passed for 610 yards with four touchdowns and one interception.