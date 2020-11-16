With COVID-19 on the rise in Maryland, Ravens announce no fans this week

Getty Images

As the COVID-19 situation gets worse across America, more NFL teams are having to close their doors to fans.

The Ravens are the latest team, announcing today that COVID-19 cases are rising in Maryland and so they won’t allow fans in the stands for Sunday’s game against the Titans.

“In giving the matter careful consideration, and with the rise of Maryland’s COVID-19 infection rate and increased hospitalizations, the Ravens believe this decision is the correct one in helping protect the well-being and safety of our community,” the Ravens said in a statement.

The Ravens had about 7,000 fans at their most recent home game, but with the pandemic situation heading in the wrong direction, that may be the last time we see fans in the stands in Baltimore in 2020.