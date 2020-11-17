Allen Robinson’s agent: Throw him the damn ball in the red zone

Getty Images

When there were conflicting reports about whether Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson asked for a trade earlier this year, Robinson’s agent Brandon Parker said that he had not requested a deal but that he was “unhappy that Chicago has been unwilling to pay him market value for wide receivers.”

Parker had something else to be unhappy about on Monday night. Parker was busy on Twitter while the Bears were on their way to a 19-13 loss to the Vikings and the lack of throws to Robinson in the red zone was his focus.

“Throw 12 the Damn Ball in the Redzone! JUST ONCE! My goodness,” Parker wrote.

Parker followed that up by asking “should he not be the first read in the redzone 99% of the time” and called the Bears the only team in the league that doesn’t throw to their top wideout in such situations. He went on to say that he thinks Nick Foles is a good quarterback, but that the playcalling is a “head scratcher” and that no quarterback could thrive behind the Bears’ offensive line.

Parker also shared his feeling that Bears fans deserve better and it’s pretty clear he believes Robinson deserves something different as well. With free agency on the horizon, Robinson could look for it somewhere else.