Bears optimistic Nick Foles will be ready after bye

Bears quarterback Nick Foles‘ injury appears not to be as serious as feared.

Foles was carted off the field late in Monday night’s loss to the Vikings, but Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports that initial tests on Foles show he did not have a fractured hip, which was the biggest concern, and that he appears to have only a relatively minor injury.

The Bears are on their bye this week and there’s optimism in Chicago that Foles will be good to go when they return in two weeks at Green Bay.

With Chicago’s season spiraling, there’s been some talk that the Bears should turn back to Mitchell Trubisky, who is coming off an injury of his own. Trubisky’s shoulder is reportedly getting better and he too may be cleared to return after the bye.

For now the only quarterback on the Bears’ roster who’s healthy enough to play is Tyler Bray. Practice squad player Kyle Sloter is the only other quarterback in Chicago.