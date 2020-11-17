Bears think Dwayne Harris tore his triceps

Getty Images

After punt returner Dwayne Harris muffed a kick in Monday night’s loss to the Vikings, the team went with wide receiver Anthony Miller in that role for the rest of the night.

While the miscue would seem to explain why Harris was dropped from the role, the team later announced he was considered questionable to return to the game because of a triceps injury. That injury may open the door for Miller or someone else to take the role on a more permanent basis.

Bears head coach Matt Nagy said on Monday that the team was waiting for confirmation that Harris tore his triceps.

Harris appeared in three games for the Bears this season. He averaged 8.1 yards on 10 punt returns.