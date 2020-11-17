Bill Belichick on Sony Michel returning: We’ll see how things go this week

Getty Images

Running back Sony Michel returned to practice on November 6, but the Patriots have not yet made a call about whether or not to activate him from injured reserve.

Michel is working his way back from a quad injury that landed him on the list three games into the season. On Tuesday, head coach Bill Belichick didn’t give a hint about whether the team will be activating him in time to face the Texans in Week 11.

“Sony’s been working hard. He’s practiced the last two weeks, so we’ll see how things go this week,” Belichick said, via Ryan Hannable of WEEI.

If the Patriots do activate Michel, it will be interesting to see how he fits into the offense. Damien Harris has turned in several strong performances in a row, Rex Burkhead has scored three times over the last two weeks, and James White continues to play a role on passing downs.