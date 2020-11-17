Browns reopen facility on Tuesday

Getty Images

Browns fullback Andy Janovich‘s positive COVID-19 test led the team to close its facility on Monday, but the team will be back to work on Tuesday.

According to multiple reports, the team has reopened their facility on Tuesday.

Those reports also indicate that no high-risk close contacts of Janovich were identified during contact tracing. That means the rest of the roster is able to work as usual this week as long as no other positive test results come in.

Janovich and offensive lineman Chris Hubbard are on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The timing of Janovich’s placement on the list means he will not be available against the Eagles this weekend.