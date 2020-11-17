Calvin Ridley has resumed running after foot sprain

Getty Images

Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley sprained his foot against the Panthers in Week 8 and missed Atlanta’s Week 9 win over the Broncos, but they could get him back coming out of the bye week.

Interim head coach Raheem Morris said that Ridley has resumed running with trainers and that the team will take a look at him on the field when they resume their practice schedule on Wednesday.

“We should have a better feel for him on Wednesday, getting him in here, getting him into individual drills, getting him into a little bit of team work and see how he goes, talking him through it and just seeing where he’s at little by little, step by step in order to get him to Sunday and see if we can get him going,” Morris said, via D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Ridley is tied with Julio Jones for the team lead with 43 catches and leads the team with 657 receiving yards and six receiving touchdowns. The 3-6 Falcons will try to win for the fourth time in five games under Morris against the Saints on Sunday.